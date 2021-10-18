An auto accident yesterday claimed 11 persons in Kwara State.

The accident occurred around 4pm along Jebba-Bode-Saadu Road in Moro local government area of the state.

Another 15 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that involved two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla Salon private car and Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration numbers AAA265CB and LAP179XA respectively.

The Kwara State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the auto crash.

He said the mishap was caused by wrongful overtaking, adding that corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Owoade added that the injured are recuperating in two private hospitals in Jebba.