No fewer than 11 companies have raised and listed about N272.832 billion through the bond market to finance their operations in the first half of the year on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

These companies took advantage of the capital market to raise bonds to fund their operations for growth and improved returns.

Also, having access to funding is not very easy for many of the companies and the equities market (primary market), which used to be a very good source of funding has remained mostly inactive for many years due to investor apathy.

Meanwhile, most listed companies and some private ones have found the bond segment of the nation’s capital market as the way out. The debt capital market has assisted many companies listed on the NGX to access capital with relatively low coupons below 10 per cent.

A bond is a form of loan that provides the borrower with external funds to finance long-term investments. Just like stocks, bonds are securities but a major difference between them is that stockholders own equity in a company while bondholders are just lenders in the company. As a result, bondholders have priority over stockholders.

Between January to June 2021, companies have raised N272.832 billion from the debt market through bonds issuances. For instance, BUA Cement Plc raised the highest of N115 billion. Fidelity Bank Plc raised N41.213 billion while Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc got N29.890 billion.

Also, some firms not listed on the NGX have taken advantage of bond market to raise fresh funds to boost their performance.

Coronation MB Funding SPV Plc raised N25 billion, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Plc sourced for N10 billion capital, NOVA Merchant Bank raised N10 billion, while Mecure Industries accessed the market for N3 billion. Others are Emzor Pharmaceuticals, CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc, TSL SPV Plc and FBNQuest Merchant Bank SPV Funding Plc raised N13.729 billion, N5 billion, N12 billion and N8 billion from the market.

The divisional head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said the exchange would continue to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives, adding that it is the exchange’s delight to see issuers take full advantage of its products and services to support their growth story.

The issuers express excitement and satisfaction over the ability to access capital from the market and list the securities on the exchange so as to provide liquidity for investors.

Group managing director, CardinalStone Partners Limited, Mr. Michael Nzewi, said: “It is particularly exciting for us at CardinalStone because it represents the attainment of our aspiration to list some of the securities in our capital structure on the exchange. We are thankful to NGX for giving us the opportunity to list on its platform; without their support, we would not be here today.

“We would like to assure NGX that we are committed to finding ways to leverage its products and services and drive participation in the capital market from other institutions. Of course, we appeal to our colleagues in the industry to take advantage of the opportunity to raise capital on NGX just like we have.”

The N115 billion bond raised by BUA Cement Plc, which is the first bond issuance by the company, is also the largest corporate bond issued in the Nigerian debt capital market. The proceeds from the issuance, according to the company, will be used to refinance existing debt obligations of the issuer, finance the issuer’s working capital as well as fund its Debt Service Reserve Account.

BUA Cement is the second largest cement producer in Nigeria and the largest cement producer in the North Western region of the country.

Speaking, on the bond issuance, the chairman, BUA Cement, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “This is the largest corporate bond issue in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital market (DCM). In 2020, we made a strategic decision as a proudly Nigerian company to list the shares of BUA Cement.”

On his part, the group managing director of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, said the bonds raised by the company would help to strengthen its capital base and provide the needed working capital. He explained that the Flour Mills of Nigeria would continue to replace short term financing with longer-tenured and lower price funding to optimise capital structure and reduce financing.