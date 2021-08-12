The Kaduna State government has disclosed that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps on the outskirts of Sabon Birni town in Igabi local government area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday, explained that according to security reports obtained by the state government, the ongoing security operations have dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages.

The statement said that, further checks revealed that the 11 hostages were a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga in Zaria local government area and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

“The escaped hostages were identified as follows: From Dumbin Rauga (all children between ages 7 and 10): Fatima Sani, Aisha Falalu, Amina Aliyu, Hadizatu Sani Bashar Falalu.

“From the Kaduna-Zaria road (abducted while traveling from Maiduguri to Ilorin): Fatima Umar, Zara Umar (and her infant) Hadiza Madu Sharif, Hauwa Ali, Zara Madu Sharif, Maryam Madu,” said Aruwan.

He pointed out that it was reported that the families of those kidnapped at Dumbin Rauga had collectively paid a ransom of N3million, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal.

He added that the escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.

In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the rescue of two kidnapped victims, Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa, around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA

Aruwan also said the duo have been reunited with their families.

The statement said troops also rescued one Mrs Chioma Amanda Silver in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri in Lere LGA, adding that, “She had been abducted by bandits who abandoned her on sighting the troops.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the developments, praising the military’s efforts and the degrading effect of the onslaught on bandit hideouts across the state.

He also commended the swift response of the troops to rescue the kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

“The governor sent his prayers and best wishes to the former hostages as they rejoined their families,” he stated.