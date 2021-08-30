At least, 11 bandits were eliminated in Katsina State on Sunday by the Air Task Force of the Nigerian military.

It was gathered that two fighter and attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) raided the bandits’ camp at Garin Magaji and Gariyal villages, in Batsari local government area of the State.

A military source told PRNigeria that aggressive bombardments of the NAF jets at the weekend also led to the destruction of houses, suspected to be hideouts of the criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those killed were members of the bandits’ camp led by one Audu Lunkai,” the source said.