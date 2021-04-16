BY HUSSAINI JIRGI Damaturu

More than 11 people have been killed in a communal clash in Fika local government area of Yobe State, officials disclosed yesterday.

Fear gripped residents of the area , following the death of the prominent citizens of the area within the last 48 hours after the the communal clash involving members of Biyo and Kadi communities in Fika.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that more than 11 persons died while six others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Those injured were said to have been admitted and are receiving treatment at General Hospital, Fika.

When contact, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects took to their heels, while the police division in the area is trailing the suspects and perpetrators with a view to ensuring justice and peaceful coexistence in the area.

He said that the dispute had lingered for almost a year without proper resolution of the conflict.

The police PRO confirmed that some people were arrested in connection with the clash between two communities. “ Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law,” he added.