No fewer than 11 people were killed by unknown gunmen in Kurmin Masara of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

Security forces said over 30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack, just as the injured has been evacuated for urgent medical attention.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack, said security operatives were on search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers.

Aruwan said according to the security reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack.

The troops cleared the ambush and reached the area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

Aruwan said: “As of 4:30pm, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.

The victims confirmed killed are listed as follows: Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo,Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi, Gabriel Michael.

“The Government of Kaduna State will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces,” Aruwan added.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces, expressed sadness over the attack.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families.

The governor further wished the injured a speedy recovery.