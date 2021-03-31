BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

No fewer than 11 petrol tankers were burnt yesterday in a fire that gutted a parking garage in Anguwan Mu’azu in Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna state.

Although, the cause of the fire was yet to be identified at the time of filing this report, it was however gathered that illegal petroleum activities within the area might have caused the inferno.

The executive secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Abdulahi Hassan, who was at the scene to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the fire, said the incident led to the discovery of different illegal activities involving petroleum products in the area.

“It is unfortunate that people living in the area do not know the danger associated with the illegal movement of petroleum products within their area,” he said.

According to him, the agency will investigate to ascertain the involvement of residents and members of the community in such activities that allegedly led to the fire outbreak.

He said, “It is important to note that with this discovery, the agency will commence the assessment of the area as part of its mandate in ensuring public safety.’’

so that we can advise government on what we need to do holistically as a state to distance people from this kind of risk,” he said.

He warned against movement of petroleum products around residential areas, saying that those involved in such movement would be sanctioned

accordingly.

Some eyewitnesses in the area said people who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment in some hospitals.