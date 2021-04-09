By Tarkaa David. |

The Nigerian Army has said that 11 of its personnel were killed in Benue State while on routine operational task.

The troops comprising one officer and 10 soldiers were declared missing earlier, a development, which prompted a joint search and rescue operation in the area to ensure their safe return.

But the director, Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement late Thursday, said the joint search and rescue team found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha local government area of the state.

Yerima said while the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts were ongoing to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime with a view to bringing them to justice.

“The NA under the leadership of the COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru remains resolute in ensuring stability in Benue State as well as other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.

“The NA remains determined to ensure that this unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants,” he said.

The COAS, therefore, directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts in order to fish out and deal decisively with the bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may be recalled that Benue State which was a hotbed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals,” he added.

The Army spokesman, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.