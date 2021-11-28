No fewer than 100 people have been abducted and 11 vigilante members killed in serial attacks on communities of Shiroro and Munya local government area of Niger State in recent times.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits killed 11 of the vigilantes in Zazzaga and Kachala communities while trying to resist attacks.

It was learnt that some community leaders have resorted to negotiating their freedom by paying the bandits to stop attacks on their villages.

Consequently, the Gbagyi Elders Forum raised the alarm yesterday over the rate of killings and mayhem perpetrated by the bandits and kidnappers in their communities.

The spokesman of the forum, Hon. Pius Wakili who narrated the series of attacks in the affected communities yesterday.

Wakili applauded the doggedness and patriotism exhibited by the proactive vigilantes and other security agencies in curtailing the attacks in Zazzaga and Kachala communities leading to loss of some of them.

He told journalists after the meeting of the forum that Gbagyi speaking areas of the state had been under siege for quite sometime and needed emergency measures.

He called on all relevant authorities to come to their aid in order to overcome the carnage going on especially in Munya and Shiroro local government areas.