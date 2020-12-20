CostKid, a child artiste has dropped two new singles, ‘Cool Lady and Something’.

The young singer, whose real name is Joel Ashibuogwu said his two songs are fusion of different genres of music which was also produced by KC, a dynamic music producer.

The songs are CostKid’s first offerings in the music world. The lad, who hails from Delta State, and from a family of six is set to dazzle the world with his originality.

“I’m coming with my own style and the songs express my passion for music and something good is coming my way as I expect it. My style is different,” he said.

Born on December 14, 2009, he said the name, CostKid’ was inspired by his belief that he is a precious jewel in the music scene.

The 11-year old was inspired by the music of Davido and Wizkid, and a few others