By Abu Nmodu, Minna

11 years after the bill establishing the Hydro – Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) was signed into law, the commission has commenced operations with a promise to work towards improving lives of people living on the flood plains.

The law for the commission was passed in 2010 and signed into law by President Goodluck Jonathan to take care of people affected by environmental problems like flood and erosion as a result of the hydro electric dams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the commission, Hon. Joseph Terfa Ityav, gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting held yesterday in Minna, saying the commission has gone through two amendments since it was passed into law.

He pointed out the initial benefiting states were Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Kebbi states but the law was amendment in 2013 to also include Benue State, reducing the derivative revenue from 30 to 10 per cent.

Ityav said it was further amended in 2018 so the revenue should not be only the generating companies of hydro electric power but all connected with generating revenues from the hydro electric dams.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for the trust invested in them to run the commission, he assured the governing board will not let the people down on the mandates given to them.

“HYPPADEC was established by NASS due to the yearly flood resulting in colossal loss of lives and properties, destruction of farms and agricultural products, environmental degradation and other ecological menace ravaging the host communities.

“Our mandate is to set up structures, assembly financial, human and material resources, and partner international and local agencies towards redressing those cumulative challenges” he said.

In his remarks, the commission’s managing director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwah, commended the Niger State government for providing a permanent befitting office accommodation for the commission to take off with ease.