Jubril Sadi Mato (Ramadan), an 11-year-old pre-Junior student of Elkenemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, Borno State, is now in a critical condition at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after his throat was slit with razor blade by an SS2 student of the college for refusing his errand.

Our correspondent gathered that the senior student had sent Ramadan on an errand at night, but the victim refused to go.

Following the victim’s refusal, the SS2 student came and picked him up and took him to a secluded place and used a razor blade to severely slit his neck, severing most of his arteries, nerves and trichea.

The culprit, whose name has been concealed by the school management, abandoned the victim in his pool of blood.

But unfortunately for the culprit, who was later identified as Umar Goni, the victim struggled and walked to the Principal’s office, before he finally broke down and became unconscious.

An insider source told LEADERSHIP: “We gathered that the victim is currently admitted at the ICU and still in critical condition.”

Another staff who described the incident as unfortunate, lamented the attitude of some teachers towards the pupils and students because most of the boarding students are from rich and influential backgrounds.

He alleged that indiscipline is top-notch in the school due to material things the teachers get from parents of the students.

According to the staff of the college, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the management of the school invited police and the suspect was subsequently arrested and he is currently in police custody.

The staff added that the culprit was later transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Maiduguri.

A family member of the victim, who also spoke on the condition, appealed to Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, the Police, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Legal Aid Council and other reputable organisations and individuals to help pursue justice for the victim as his condition remained critical at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.