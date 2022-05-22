No fewer than 112, 759 pupils in public and private primary schools in Delta State have written the 2022 Cognitive/Placement (Common Entrance Exam) into public Junior Secondary School for the 2022/2023 academic session otherwise known as the primary six examination, across the state.

The permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Ede Oghoro, disclosed this while monitoring the examination in Asaba, the state capital and environs.

Oghoro, who described the conduct of the examination as successful, said there was availability of sufficient examination materials in all the centres across the state.

He also impressed with the peaceful conducts of some of public schools whose pupils sat in the examination in the centres visited.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu who also monitored the conduct of the examination in Delta central and some parts of Delta south senatorial districts said that the examination was unique in the lives of every individual in the society being the foundation of their education pursuits.

Ezewu pledged the governor’s commitment to prioritise education sector.

Also speaking, the director of examination in the state, Mr. Sunday Egomaguna said that the Delta State was irrevocably committed to setting the pace in the conduct of any examination, stressing that adequate materials were provided for the examination.

In her remarks, the chief Inspector of Education in charge of Oshimili North local government area of the state, Mrs. Juliet Sorokwu lauded the department of examination for a job well done, adding that she was happy that it was a hitch free exercise.

Speaking with newsmen, the Proprietor of Maris Group of Schools, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Comr. Fidelis Egugbo said that he was very optimistic that the pupils that sat for the examination including those from his school would pass .