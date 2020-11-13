BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos |

Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi yesterday said 1,140 active cases of COVID-19 were being managed in Lagos communities under the state’s home-based care programme.

Abayomi who revealed this through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi while giving the state’s COVID-19 update explained that the active cases were receiving treatment via the EkoTelemed services.

According to him, 93 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on Nov. 10 from a total of 1077 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state.

“The new cases bring the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infections in Lagos to 22,086,” he said.

According to him, 148,248 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Lagos since the inception of the pandemic.

He said, “2,482 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery. READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lagosians appeal to state govt to enforce safety protocols in public transport “18,214 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos Response Team have fully recovered.”

Abayomi pointed out that 35 of the cases were currently under isolation and receiving treatment in public and private COVID-19 Care Centres in the state.