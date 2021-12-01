Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has said 1,144 convictions of cases of corruption and fraud were concluded between January 2 and November 14, 2021.

Muhammad spoke at the third summit on diminishing corruption in the public sector, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He said since a committee was set up to handle corruption and financial-related cases, there had been an improvement in the speed of trials.

Muhammad also said the National Judicial Council (NJC) will not rest until corruption was“stamped out” of Nigeria.

He said, “The sole aim of this committee is to fast-track the trial of corruption and financial-related crimes in the country; and it has since been working assiduously with various heads of courts to bring about a significant rise in the dispensation of corruption and financial crime cases in the country,” he said.

“Even with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in virtually the whole of 2020 and a better part of 2021, a total number of 746 corruption cases were dispensed with.

Similarly, the number of forfeited non-cash recoveries made include 51 automobiles, 16 real estates, 11 barge/tug boats and two schools.

“Between 2nd January and 14th November, 2021, a total number of 1,144 suspects were convicted of various corruption and financial-related crimes, while the number of non-cash forfeited assets have also risen to include: eight aircraft, seven filling stations, 48 real estates, 149 vehicles, among others,” he said.