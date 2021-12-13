It was a moment of double honours for 12-12 Polo and Turf Resort of Abuja yesterday as it commemorated the 30th anniversary of Abuja in grand style with the graduation of 10 students in different levels of proficiency from the beginners, novice and advance horse riding.

The graduates were the batch of trainees who have completed their training courses and demonstrated commitment toward riding horses.

The highlights of the event were presentation of certificates to the graduates and symbolic signing of helmet and polo ball by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello Muhammad who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Malam Bashir Mai Borno, and the former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was the special guest of honour at the commemorative event.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports on the sideline of the event on his ambition in the game of polo, one of the graduates, Dikko Hassan Kabir, who was awarded the certificate of the beginner, said his target is to become a top celebrity of the sport.

“I have earned the beginner class certificate and I want to be a top player and celebrity in the polo game,” Dikko said.

Speaking on the significance of the event, 2nd vice president of 12-12 polo club, Ibrahim Saeed, said the event was primarily designed to commemorate Abuja 30th anniversary by key into the graduation of the students who have completed their training.

“Today event was primarily tidied for Abuja 30th birthday. The club was named 12-12 because the city of Abuja officially became the federal capital on the 12th day of December, 1991. So, today is Abuja 30th anniversary, which also happened to be the 9th anniversary of the 12-12 Polo Club.

“To commemorate the Abuja 30th anniversary, we decided to honour FCT Minister who is our chief host and other personalities who have been part of the club’s growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Saeed, the 12-12 club which was officially commissioned by the former military president, general Ibrahim Babangida December 12, 2012 and has hosted several polo tournaments including the first ever International Armed Forces Polo Tournament, has been phased into phases with phase one 90 percent completed.

“The whole of 12-12 has been phased into phases and the first phase we have already done 90 percent of what we intend to do. It has been a good year and despite the covid-19 we have started the riding school which is part of what we intend to do.

“Contrary to some certain beliefs that the riding school is for children only, but from the graduates of today you can see different age groups which confirm that the training school is for different age categories.

“We have graduated some people in different levels of proficiency from the beginners, novice and advanced levels for riding and we intend to initiate a polo academy where we teach people how to play polo and other disciplines as well.

“Other phases of 12-12 will include phase 2, 3 and 4 where we will have an exclusive hotel, resort and apartment, conference and beautiful buildings for inside activities. We’re trying to put Abuja on the landmark for tourism potential.