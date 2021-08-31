Kaduna State government has disclosed that 12 persons died, while six others were injured in a ghastly road crash in Nasarawa Doka, Kachia local government area along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

.

In a statement he issued, the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the accident, which occurred yesterday afternoon involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.

Aruwan said brake failure following a tyre explosion caused the crash as twelve passengers died on the spot.

The statement added that the six injured passengers were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the security report, and sent condolences to the families of the victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

He wished the injured persons a quick recovery.