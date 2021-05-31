The federal government through the ministry of works and housing, will tomorrow open the bid for the concessioning of 12 federal highways.

The 12 roads to be concessioned under this first phase of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) are the Benin–Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kaduna–Kano, Onitsha–Owerri–Aba, Shagamu–Benin, Abuja-Keffi–Akwanga, Lokoja–Benin, Enugu–Port Harcourt, Ilorin–Jebba, Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta, Lagos–Badagry, and Kano–Shuari–Portiskum–Damaturu roads.

According to a statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Boade Akinola, the bid will be witnessed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), development partners and stakeholders from across the country.

The minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola, received the Certificate of Compliance for the Outline Business Case of the HDMI in December 2020, after which he officially launched the e-portal on 29th March 29, 2021, for the public to access all the information concerning the process and put in their applications.

Applications were received from prospective concessionaires in response to the Request for Qualification (RfQ), paving the way for the opening of the bid on Tuesday.

The HDMI was created by the ministry to develop and manage the federal road network through sustainable private sector investment, thus maximising the use of assets along the right of way.

The initiative, the statement said, is aimed at creating alternative sources of financing road development and management in the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.