Twelve people have been killed in an attack by assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said a security report indicated the assailants stormed the village on Sunday evening and killed 12 residents.

Aruwan identified the victims as Philbia Ysuaf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fidelia Famson, Sadia Donald, and Goodness Kefas.

Aruwan said two other residents who were injured were receiving treatment.

He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed grief over the report of another deadly incident in the area.

According to him, the governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery, Aruwan said, adding that “security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigation into the incident progresses.”