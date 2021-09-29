Twelve people have been reportedly killed in Benue State by suspected herdsmen and the collapse of mining site.

It was gathered that suspected herders invaded some communities in Guma local government area of Benue State killing nine farmers in a separate attacks.

This is even as the police public relations officer Catherine Anene, in a telephone interview said only four people were killed while others sustained injuries.

According to her, the scene of the crime had been visited by the commissioner of police, Tunji Akingbola, and investigation had commenced.

Our correspondent gathered that the attacks which took place on Friday, Sunday and Monday left nine persons dead while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, a surface Lead Mining Pit in Ayiin, Logo local government area of the state had collapsed, killing three persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Our correspondent learnt from one of the locals, Baba Mngutor, that the accident occurred in the morning at the mine site located at Duejime area, near Anyiin when the deceased were working in it.

According to Mngutor while three persons died instantly, others who were seriously injured and were taken to a private hospital in Anyiin for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the council chairman, Terseer Agber, who described the activities of the miners as illegal said “I don’t know anything about their activities. They just came here with their papers and the chiefs gave them permission to start work.”

When contacted the police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the report.