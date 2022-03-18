No fewer than 120 referees and coaches will feature at a Shito-Ryo Karate Association of Nigeria course being organised for Instructors and referees of the sport.

The event will take place from March 18 to March 20 in Lagos State.

The association’s director of administration, Paschal Mac-Brown, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the training to hold at the National Stadium, Surulere, would enhance development of karate in the country.

Mac-Brown said that the programme would have resource persons such as Shihan Emechete-Atoh, Head Coach of Karate Federation of Nigeria, and Ayideji Idowu, Vice-Chairman of Nigeria Karate Referees Committee.

According to Mac-Brown, the course will also be attended by Shihan Lucky Ebunu (8th Dan Black Belt), President/Head of Style of the association.

The director of administration said that Shihan Wilson Godwin Okon, Technical Director of the association, and some other technical officials and instructors would be at the event.

“Being our first quarter programme, the idea is to improve the capacity of practitioners who function or intend to function as instructors in teaching/training at clubs at both state and private dojos.

“It will also be an enabling environment to increase the cadre of trained referees and coaches, whereby the resource persons fill in potential areas where members might have gaps in their knowledge base.”

According to him, Shito-Ryo is a leading and formidable style in the practice and art of karate in Nigeria. (NAN)