Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State said about 1,240 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were recorded in Southern Kaduna between March 2019 and this year.

Advertisements





The centre’s manager, Grace Abbin, told journalists in Kafanchan that most of the victims were women and children. She said several cases were taken to court where seven convictions have been secured.

The centre is one of the four in the state where victims of rape and other gender-based violence receive free counselling, medical and optional legal interventions.

Abbin called on survivors of all forms of gender-based violence to overlook the issue of stigma and report to them for assistance.

Earlier, the programme manager of NERI, Omokide Chikodi, said the centre realised the need to support survivors of gender-based violence in the course of its work in Southern Kaduna.

Chikodi, who was represented by NERI’s programme officer, Adamu Garba, urged well-meaning individuals and organisations to join the campaign to eradicate all forms of gender-based violence.

The Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI), a component of the United States Agency for International Development Office Transition Initiative (USAID/OTI), is in synergy with the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Kafanchan, in its campaign against gender-based violence.