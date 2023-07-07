Federal Govt Urged To Reverse $155m World Bank Loans For Meter Importation  

The federal government has been advised to reverse the proposed use of $155million World Bank loan for importation of metres, in order not to jeopardise local production of the meters and worsen the unemployment rate in the country.

The Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria (AMMON) made the call during a media briefing in Abuja even as it admonished the government to channel the fund to local industries to catalyse the economy in order to close the 10 million metre gaps in 18 months.

The treasurer of the association and CEO Holley Metering Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke, who made the position known in Abuja, insisted that the proposed tender for bidding if carried out on Tuesday, July 11, will jeopardise local content policy of the government.

It was ahead of the proposed opening of the bidding process for the World Bank project on Tuesday, July 11th 2023, that Okeke warned that any attempt to allow the process to sail through, will spell doom for the local producers who feared the conditions have been skewed in favour of foreign firms to import the products.

He said about 20 out of 40 local metre manufacturing companies received awards by November last year, adding that despite the challenges, close to one million metres were rolled out between December 2020 to June 2021 by the local producers, which he noted have demonstrated capacity to do so.

“We are not against the World Bank funded programme. All we need to do is too direct the money where it will catalyse the economy. If the money is given to local manufacturers, it will be utilised and benefit the country.