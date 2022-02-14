New findings have revealed that 13.2 million children are victims of violence and out-of-school as a result of terrorists’ attacks in the North Central zone.

The International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) revealed this in their resolution after an expanded meeting in Minna at the weekend to review the problems of terrorists’ attacks on communities in Niger State.

The institute through its secretary-general Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi and Niger State coordinator Yunusa Musa decried humanitarian crisis caused by escaped insurgents from North West and North East parts of the country to the North Central.

“Also, massive humanitarian crises, closure of education facilities and children out of school accounting for 13.2 million children estimated to be victims of a violent attack and out of school children in the North Central zone,” the institute added.

While commending Niger State government for proactive security responses to affected families, widows and orphans, the institute observed that there were huge humanitarian crises in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Munya, Mashegu, Rafi, Kontagora, Mariga, Paikoro and Shiroro local government areas.

The institute observed that the communities of the affected local government areas have been under intensive and frequent attack by the terrorists leading to food insecurity and human insecurity with its attendant health challenges and cost implications for relief materials and support.

The resolution of the institute signed by the duo stated that “considering the heats on terrorists by military kinetic operations in the North East and North West zones leading to high casualties of insurgents and Boko Haram elements. The few escapees’ insurgents that migrated to North Central have constituted havoc to the people in the rural communities in the aforementioned local government areas of Niger State.”

