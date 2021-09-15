No fewer than 13 people have been confirmed dead in a building collapse and a road accident in Ringim and Garki local government areas of Jigawa State.

Three children from the family of one Garba Lawan of Yakatasawa village of Ringim council died in the building collapse which occurred during a torrential rainfall in the early hours of yesterday.

The spokesperson of Jigawa State police command, Lawan Shisu Adam, said in the early hours of yesterday, Malam Garba noticed the collapse of one of mudrooms in his house where his three children were sleeping.

“Immediately he checked on them and found all of them trapped in the debris.

“As police received the report they rushed to the scene and in collaboration with the local community, the debris where removed and the victims were rushed to Ringim General Hospital and they were all confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

In a road mishap, 10 people were reported dead as a result of ghastly motor accident which occurred at Dadin Duniya village of Garki local government area of the state.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Shehu, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the accident which involved Honda model UK and Golf wagon happened as a result of overtaking which resulted to a head-on collision.

He revealed that the Honda, a private car was from Garki on its way to Kano while the Golf wagon a commercial car was from Kano to Gumel when the accident occurred.

According to the information officer of Garki local government, among those that died in the accident was Malam Abdullahi a lecturer with department of Biological Science Bayero University Kano and the official driver of Garki local government chairman, Malam Nasiru Yusif.