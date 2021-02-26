By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than 13 cyclists will represent Nigeria in the road race and track events of the 2021 African Track Championship slated for Cairo, Egypt.

Team Nigeria is made of three male and 10 female cyclists alongside four officials who will depart Abuja March 8, 2021 for the championship starting March 10 to 14, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, Tombrapa Grikpa and Ese Ukpeseraye, two Nigerian cyclists, have started training in Egypt for the African Continental Cycling Road Race Championship which begins on Tuesday.

The president of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, said the duo departed for Cairo on yesterday.

“The two cyclists are to take part in the African Continental Cycling Road Race Championship in Cairo, slated to hold from Tuesday to March 6.

“The athletes are now taking part in a training camp in Egypt which started from Thursday, before the competition proper begins on Tuesday,” he said.

CFN Boss said, after the Road Race Championship, the two cyclists would continue training in Cairo.

“They will wait for the batch of 13 Nigerian cyclists who will join them for the African Track Championship which will hold from March 10 to March 14,” he said.

Massari said the 13 cyclists were currently in camp in Abuja for training ahead of the African Track Championship.