A total of 24, 129 students of both undergraduate and postgraduate levels have graduated from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and out of which only 130 students graduated with first class degrees in the 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The vice chancellor while giving a summary of the statistics at its maiden roundtable discussion forum yesterday to mark the 6th convocation ceremony and unveiling of university endowments projects, the vice-chancellor, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, said 5,014 had second class upper.

He also disclosed that 15, 749 had second class lower, 2,926 had third class division while 81 had pass degree division.

Similarly, at the postgraduate level, a total of 10, 034 have doctorate, academic masters, professional masters and postgraduate diploma degrees for the 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 sessions.

His words; “The breakdown shows that 611 completed their doctoral programme, 3,215 completed academic masters, 3,432 completed professional masters and 2776 completed postgraduate diploma programmes.”

He reiterated commitment to provide enabling environment required for the achievement of the vision of the university which is to become a world-class centre of excellence for the development of the individual and society.

