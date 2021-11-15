The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigerian Railway has commenced sensitisation of about 13,000 members of Nigerian Union of Railway Pensioners on the forthcoming “I am alive” verification exercise in the South Western part of the country.

The exercise is organised by Pension Transition Administration Directorate (PTAD) to identify retired ciivil servants that are still alive so as to guarantee continous payment of their pensions.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Salami Adeojo, who dropped this hint recently in Lagos at a meeting held with Nigerian Union of Pensioners (Railway branch) pointed out that the ongoing verification exercise is for all retired civil servants ranging from Soldiers, Police, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN), federal government parastatals and ministries, amongst others.

He told member that officials of PTAD are currently going round the country for the verification exercise, adding that, the officials will soon be in the South Western part of the country to conduct verification for all former pensionable civil servants.

Adeojo pointed out that when PTAD officials are ready for the verification exercise in the south western part of the country, a text message will be sent to each of the pensioners who were verified in 2019.

According to him, “the beauty of this verification exercise is that unlike the past when retired civil servants queue for verification under the scorching sun each pensioner is only required to partake in the excersize using android phone to complete their verification process after logging in into the website of PTAD and inputing their personal data (code number) and bank account number.”

The chairman said further that after receiving the text message from PTAD, pensioneers who don’t have Android phones should visit the secretariat of the union for assistance.