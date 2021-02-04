By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said about 13 million citizens across 36 states and the FCT are benefiting from the Federal Government Intervention.

Farouq made this known during the flag off event and training for the onboarding of Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme that the Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the Primary Objectives of these programmes are achieved.

She said, “Today, we are flagging off the training of 5000 Independent Monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level, this training follows an intensive two week workshop at the National level by the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee setup by the Ministry to develop a Framework and Data Collection Tools for effective monitoring process.

“While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned and you will be closely supervised by officials of the Ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other Stakeholders at the state level.

“It is therefore my expectation that you carry out this responsibility with outmost diligence and sincerity. Please be informed that the Ministry will not hesitate to take you off the Programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement. We are also working with security agents, EFCC and the ICPC to monitor these programmes. If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution. I therefore urge you to carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr. President to lift 100 Million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years.

“The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include the Job Creation Programme – NPOWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP),” she said.

Also speaking, Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema said there is a great task ahead of you as you shoulder the responsibility of Monitoring the National Social Investment Programmes in your various communities, the social investment programme is a flagship programme of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and is meant to support the vulnerable citizens in the Society.

“We at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development working with State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration are committed to ensuring that these programmes address the needs of the Nigerian Citizens.

“I therefore employ you to pay attention and learn from the facilitators brought here to train you on the monitoring process and data collection tools you will use in monitoring these programmes.”