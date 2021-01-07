About 15 persons have been killed in an accident involving a truck and a commercial bus along the Obajana-Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

A statement from the state commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government sympathised with the families of the victims.

The commissioner explained that preliminary reports showed that the accident involved a bus and a truck conveying cement from Obajana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been alerted and bodies of the deceased have been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

Fanwo said, “The Governor, Government and people of Kogi State express deep sympathy over the demise of 14 passengers of a bus involved in a ghastly accident at Old Akpata, along Lokoja-Obajana Road today.

“It is indeed, a sad occurrence and a shame that we lost such promising souls in such a pathetic circumstance.

“As a Government, we will strengthen our road safety measures to ensure that avoidable loss of lives are averted.

“We also call on the FRSC to intensify its surveillance along the roads and ensure that road users obey traffic laws as well as ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply our roads. Every life is precious.

“The Kogi State Government expresses deep shock over this irreparable loss of lives as we pray that God grants families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses.”