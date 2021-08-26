No fewer than 14 professors including the current acting vice-chancellor, Babatunde Adeola Ekanola, are jostling for the coveted number one seat of the University of Ibadan.

LEADERSHIP gathered on Wednesday that Ekanola has joined the vice-chancellorship race of the institution.

University sources revealed that Ekanola’s application was one of the 14 applications submitted at the close of the six-week advertisement for the position of vice-chancellor of the university.

The application, it was learnt, closed last Thursday.

The acting vice-chancellor, Ekanola, was the first indigene of Ibadan to occupy that position either as acting or substantive vice-chancellor since the establishment of the university in 1948.

Ekanola, a native of Aragba in Ayeye area in Ibadan North-West local government area, lectures in the Faculty of Arts.

His appointment on November 30th 2020 for the period of six months became necessary due to failure of the university to appoint a substantive VC last year in the institution.

The tenure of Prof Idowu Olayinka, immediate past VC expired on November 30th which necessitated the appointment of Ekanola.

The crisis that surrounded the appointment of the substantive VC made the federal government cancel the process and call for a fresh exercise.