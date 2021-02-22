By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government on Sunday said security agencies have reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village, Igabi local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan ,commissioner, Ministry of

Internal Security and Home Affairs, said security agencies have also reported that armed bandits razed the building of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and two homes, in Kikwari village, Kajuru local government area.

Aruwan said in Igabi area, the bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa, “himself killed alongside his son, by bandits – a week earlier. In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead.

The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilized to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages”

“The rescued are listed as: Aisha Isah Halima Isah, Hannatu Umar, Hassana Umar, Hadiza Isah, Fadilah Bashir, Zaharau Isah, Maryam Bashir, Mikah Zakari,Yunusa Isah, Karima Umar, Kadija Umar, Rukaiyah Isah, and Sumaiya Bashiru.”

“The following were kidnapped: Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris, Auta Mansur, Ibrahim Danlami, Hauwa

Sale, Fatima Idris, Safara Sale, Shafaatu Idris (infant), and Fiddausi Mansur (infant)”

The statement said Governor Nasir el-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeated attack, and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

The governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.

Aruwan said according to the report received, the locals fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside the village.

The statement explained that on getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses.