No fewer than 14,000 households in Funtua Senatorial Zone of Katsina State have benefited from the second phase of palliative distribution by the Coalition Against Corona Virus (CACOVID).

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Kankara, chairman of the CACOVID zonal implementation committee and deputy speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki said the gesture was to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

Tafoki said similar number of households benefited from the first phase in Musawa Local Government Area of the Zone and listed the items distributed to include 12, 243 bags of rice, 10,488 bags of maize, ’12, 243 bags of sugar, 12, 243 bags of pasta and salt each and 24,000cartons of noodles.

He said 6 households from each of the one thousand 693 polling units of Funtua Zone will benefit from the Palliatives in addition to 3,800 Committee members.

He commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari giving the committee unrestricted access in the discharge of its duties even as he enjoined Nigerians to always observe the COVID-19 protocols.