The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has said 14,500 Boko Haram members have willingly surrendered because of the resilient efforts of the military.

Speaking in Katsina State while presenting a paper titled: ‘Fake news: Challenges of information management’, at the 10th anniversary of the Federal University Dustin-Ma (FUDMA), he said: “Recent statistics have shown that over 14,500 Boko Haram members have voluntarily surrendered.

“However, the progress made cannot be denied. In the face of rising crime and insecurity, the government’s new community policing initiative was launched.

“Some 10,000 new constables were recruited and the process is on for another 10,000 to be recruited from the areas they will safeguard as opposed to past practices.”

Shehu further said the government hopes to bring policing closer to local communities having earmarked N13 billion at the initial initiative of the programme and would soon recruit additional 10,000 policemen to boost security architecture in the nation

In his welcome address, the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, said it was not an easy task to develop the institution from the scratch to its present level.

He vowed to bring more development projects to the university for effective and efficient learning to thrive.