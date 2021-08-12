About 146 people have died of Cholera in Kebbi State, a health official has said.

Cholera is currently ravaging no fewer than 22 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At the last count on Monday, federal authorities put the nationwide death toll at 816. Since then, several states have announced different figures of deaths from the disease.

On Tuesday, Gombe and Katsina States announced 79 deaths with 44 on danger list.

And yesterday, PREMIUM TIMES said Zamfara had earlier reported 30, Sokoto, 23 and Kano 119 deaths.

In the Kebbi State outbreak, the online medium yesterday, said the executive secretary of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Kebbi, Aminu Bunza, confirmed the figure of 146 for the state.

Bunza said the outbreak was first recorded in Sakaba local government area of the state.

Bunza said the disease, as of Wednesday, had infected 2,028 persons.

“The outbreak was first recorded in Dirin daji community of Sakaba and it has now spread to 20 local government areas of the state. The affected people spread across the local government areas.”

The hospital boss said the state government was taking steps to stem the spread of the disease.

“The state government has provided equipment and drugs to all the local government areas and trained health personnel to ensure the issue is being tackled even in the areas where the outbreak has not been recorded.”

Bunza, however, called on people of the state to ensure personal and environmental hygiene and to drink clean water only.

He also called on health personnel to avoid rendering home services to suspected cases, urging people to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.