No fewer than 15 persons have reportedly died in the last two weeks over a mysterious disease in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East local government area of Delta State.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye confirmed this when he led a team of public health officials to the communities, with a view to unravel the mysterious disease that had claimed the lives of over 15 persons within 18 to 25 years in the past two weeks.

According to the commissioner, “Delta State government received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East local government area of the State which prompted the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify their causes and effect containment measures.”

Dr Ononye called on members of the community and residents of the state to observe good hygiene as the dry season approaches by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings, eliminating rats in their houses and continuously observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines especially washing hands with soap and running water.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr. Richard Ikwuogu, said that his office sent officers to the community immediately the information reached the ministry of Health, stating that the active case search that commenced the previous day continues.

He added that his team had visited the families of the affected persons in the community and also some persons in Umunede hospital, and collected their samples and interviewed them.

Dr. Ikwogu said that though there was a suspicion of viral hemorrhagic fever, or even drug intoxication, the outcome of the test on the collected samples will give clear information on the disease.

