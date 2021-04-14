ADVERTISEMENT

BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

No fewer than 15 persons have been confirmed killed, when unknown gunmen invaded Nyuwar and Hemen communities in Balanga local government area of Gombe State late Monday night, where many houses were razed while property worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

When our correspondent visited Nyuwar and Heme communities yesterday, several houses billowed of smokes, while two persons lay lifeless.

A resident of Nyuwar who gave his name as Mr Dibi Simon Tsaga who spoke to LEADERSHIP, gave the name of those who lost their lives as, Naphtali, Sambi Alisa, Kenneth Raymon, Mercy Laban, Gamba Hazel, Caleb Pisagi, Takili, while the eight victim he said was a senior brother to Deeper Life pastor.

Seven other persons were also killed in Heme community.

According to him, the crisis stemmed from farmland tussle, which happened in Adamawa State between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in 2017.

Tsaga noted that the invasion of Nyuwar community inhabited by Lunguda ethnic group by about 300 gunmen suspected to be Waja people last Monday night, took them by surprise.15 Killed As Gunmen Invade Nyuwar, Hemen Communities In Gombe