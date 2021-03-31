By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has expressed regrets over the killing of 15 people by suspected herdsmen.

Reacting to the killings, Chief David Umahi said, “I got a very shocking news this afternoon about the attack on about four communities of Nkalaha, Obegu, Amaezu and Umuhuali in Ishielu local government areas of the state by herdsmen holding AK-47 who came and killed 15 of members of this communities.

“ I remembered that about a year ago, we had incidence of the killing of two herdsmen within this same location and immediately the security agencies, the local government chairman and the community leaders all came together to condemn the attack and the killing and we immediately asked the security agencies to fish out the people that did that and they did fish them out and as we talk, they are standing trial in Ebonyi state and the community and security agencies appeased the herdsmen and made peace with them.”

“And so, it is very shocking that overnight, all the herdsmen in Ishielu local government vacated Ishielu local government which means that the local herdsmen in Ishielu are part of the conspiracy in killing our people.

“They vacated despite all efforts by my government, the governors of south east and security agencies have been making to give them full protection not only in the state but in the entire south east”.

“We feel so sad that this kind of thing should happen to Ebonyi state, we feel so worried for our country Nigeria and we are short of words”.

“Good enough, we have some traces of the sponsors, we have the traces of those who came here. I will not disclose it but I am going to escalate the identities of the people to the highest authorities and we wait to see what they will do but we condemn this attack, it is not only happening in Ebonyi state and this country if it is allowed to go this way, it is capable of generating very serious civil war among the nation of Nigeria”.

“I want to demand from the Security Chiefs to fish out these people because they are well known, they should fish them out and let them face the wrath of the law. It has happened in so many places and they have not fished out and that’s why this kind of thing is happening,” the governor said.

Umahi said: “I want to appeal to these communities to be assured that we will get to them. We have their identities, we have their connections, we have the contacts. Please stay calm, don’t take laws into your hands, two wrongs can never make a right so that you give us the opportunity to fish them out”.

Meanwhile, a former councillor in Ishielu local government area, Mr Vincent Ogbu who spoke to LEADERSHIP said that more than 25 persons were killed in the unfortunate attack.

He said that those killed include travelers and commercial motorcyclists who are not from the community adding that many members of the community are still missing.

He said the bushes will be combed to ascertain if those missing were killed in the farmlands where they must have gone to farm.

He further said that the attackers came through Enugu state where clashes ensued between them and the people of Uzouwani in Enugu state.