By BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said about 15 per cent of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is facing the challenge of food insecurity.

FCT permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who disclosed this at the 8th Regular Meeting of the FCT Council of on Agriculture and Rural Development held in Abuja, explained that the assessment was based on a survey conducted in the 62 wards in the territory.

Adesola stated that the situation was unacceptable considering the fact that the FCT was endowed with rich and vast arable land and water resources that could be harnessed towards improving the livelihood of the citizenry.

Represented by a director in his office, Mr Atang Samuel, the permanent secretary said the administration, through its relevant agencies and parastatas had continued to implement innovative programmes to address areas of critical needs of small holder farmers.

He stated that the administration, through the expertise of it agric extension agents, had trained over 5,000 farmers on good practices that could enhance the quality and quantity of farm produce, while also exploring avenues to showcase the viable investment opportunities that exists in the agricultural sector.

Speaking earlier, acting secretary of FCT Agriculture and Rural Develoment Secretariat (ARDS), Mr Ibe Chukwuemeka, had assured that the secretariat would continue to work hard with relevant stakeholders towards repositioning the agricultural sector.

Chukwuemeka said the choice of the theme of the council meeting, “Ensuring Strategies Towards Commercialisation of Agriculture for Economic Empowerment to Mitigate the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic and Promote Sustainable Food Security”, was in line with the present global realities and challenges of food security occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic.