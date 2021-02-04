Fifteen years down the line the fate of National Library of Nigeria’s head office building in Abuja remain uncertain despite yearly promises on completing the project.

Situated at Plot 35 of the Central Business District Abuja, the National Library of Nigeria headquarters building has become the only edifice in the midst of others in the area which is yet to be completed.

While almost all other national structures surrounding it have been completed some stakeholders have expressed worry that fifteen years after, the building is still lying uncompleted in the heart of the capital city amidst several promises by the federal government to complete the building in due time.

Minister of education Malam Malam Adamu, while making a speech at a two day conference of directors and chairmen of states public library boards on repositioning public libraries in Nigeria some time ago assured that the federal government is poised to complete ongoing national library of Nigeria headquarters project soon.

Adamu was quoted saying, “I am pleased to inform this gathering that all efforts are being made by the federal ministry of education to complete the national library of Nigeria Headquarters building in Abuja.

“While even lesser countries than Nigeria are busy traversing the transition to digital information management that will help integrate their intellectual cultural output and holding into an integrated digital environment Nigeria is yet to finish building a befitting national library,” saying the issue of national library project has been made central theme during the previous budget defense.”

But enlisting achievement of the education sector for the year 2020 in Abuja recently, Adamu said the non-completion of the national library of Nigeria headquarters building complex remain one of the major challenges facing the sector. However, he did not raise any hope of commencing work on the project soon.

The deplorable state of uncompleted National Library permanent building in the nation’s capital should be a concern to all given that the country is already struggling with a poor reading culture and record keeping while the building of the headquarters remained a misplaced priorities and an abandoned edifice.

Our reporter who visited the rented apartment of the library could only tell of dilapidated building not befitting for an agency of such status.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that the National Library Project was awarded in 2006 to Messes Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) and since then has suffered setbacks due to the inability of the government to release enough money for its completion.

It’s also gathered that when the project was awarded to RCC in 2006 it cost N8.590 billion. The project was expected to be completed in about four years. Amazingly, 14 years after, the contractors are not on site even though the building is at about 44 per cent completion stage.

However, at the expiration of the contract period in February 2008, the contractor, RCC, stopped work and demanded an upward review of the initial contract sum. In response, the ministry of education, on recommendations from a private consultant, approved a redesign of the specialist work on the project in 2009 to incorporate new technology, which led to the reduction in the number of floors from eight to five.

The contract sum of the reduced scope was reviewed upward to N18 billion from the original sum of N8.590 billion, followed by the issuance of compliance certificate of ‘no objection’ on the review by the Bureau of Public Procurement and approved by the Federal Executive Council with a completion period of 21 months effective from July 2010.

As a result of the continuous neglect to complete the national library building project that was awarded over 15 years ago, the quest for new ideas in the country becomes difficult and is militating against the desired national development.

Imbibing the reading habit and carrying out research in Nigeria as being stirred by the national library of Nigeria through its readership promotion campaign is becoming more tedious.

Seth Elaigwu, a researcher who based in Abuja told LEADERSHIP about his discouragement going to do any research in the current status of the national library.

According to him, “The outside view of the national library alone could discourage someone from going there on any mission. It is high time government started intensifying efforts to complete work on the national library project no matter what the circumstances surrounding the contract.”

Although, the National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Olatokunbo Aina, recently expressed confidence that the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari will finish the headquarters before it leaves office in 2023, with few years remaining the uncertainty over completion of the library continue to grow by the day.

Olatokunbo was quoted saying, “They are trying to budget for it. We needed N50 billion to complete the project and since we have already spent N11 billion, the remaining N39 billion is divided into three; 2021, 2022, and 2023, we will have a National Library of our pride.

“Even for us at the headquarters, we have been made to take care of the budget of the consultant for 2021, 2022 and 2023. As government will be releasing money to the contractor, we shall be releasing money to the consultant. So, we are ready and by the time the building is completed, everybody will be very happy to be a Nigerian.

“The building was abandoned in 2014. The building commenced in 2006 with the hope of finishing within three to four years with the estimated cost of N8 billion to complete the project. There were problems and it was abandoned in 2014.

“But when I assumed duty in 2016 and I was taken round, I tried my very best to meet with the relevant people that could assist us in ensuring the completion of the edifice. We met the National Assembly Committees on education both at Federal House of Representatives and the Senate and they have been doing fantastically well and every other relevant committee,” he said.