The circumstances that threw up Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as the twentieth Sultan of Sokoto one and a half decades ago, precisely on 2nd November 2006, were both unexpected and unique, which therefore made the process of his emergence on the throne a subject of study for the various stakeholders in the administration of the Sultanate. While the sudden death of Sultan Muhammadu Maccido and Sa’ad’s elder brother in a plane crash was terribly shocking, intrigues that featured in the contest for the position was fully interesting.

Although a full prince, Sa’ad was clearly not the heir apparent to the throne as he was neither a district head nor even a title holder and was therefore not a member of the Sultanate Council. As a serving military officer—Brigadier General—at the time the throne became vacant, he was, in fact, more of an obscure than a visible personality even within the royal clan whose appointment as a Sultan would ordinarily not have been contemplated by the authorities and/or imagined by the people in the domain.

It was all in an effort to explain the prevalent circumstances and the resultant choice of Sa’ad that the Sokoto State Governor at the time Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa attributed the success of the process to divine intervention. He precisely said, just after the selection of Sa’ad as the new Sultan, that God’s guidance was the reason for the smoothness of the exercise which validated the conclusion that he was truly God’s choice for the Sultanate.

The situation as it existed enabled him to launch himself as a very strong traditional-cum-spiritual leader whose sphere of influence is both vast and strategic enough to make him an unrivalled pillar in not only the north, but even the whole country. He was and still is, in fact, regarded as a man of the moment in whom a lot of hope for the resolution of the crises that have continued to cripple the north was reposed.

Although, with time, the powers or even influence of the Sultan of Sokoto has been substantially curtailed, he still enjoys a reasonably solid recognition as a clear symbol of the strong and caring leadership. As a descendant of the founders of the famous Sokoto Caliphate who presides over both the Jama’atu Nasril Islam [JNI] and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs [NSCIA], both of which are the most formidable Islamic Organizations in Nigeria the Sultan is, in both cultural and religious terms, supposedly the most revered leader in the country.

He might have fully recognized the fact that, even at the time he became the Sultan, the challenges facing all the areas under his influence were as big as the position. Now, with severe insecurity which has aggravated poverty and illiteracy as well as the growing disunity among the various communities in the North and the perennial friction between the northern and the southern parts of the country over some issues that border on the structure and even the existence of Nigeria, the challenges are definitely much bigger.

In the last fifteen years that Sultan Sa’ad has been on the throne, a lot of old problems have worsened and very many new ones have reared their ugly heads, which means that the general situation has deteriorated. It is a period in which apart from the Boko Haram insurgency which broke out in 2009, other violent crimes like kidnapping and banditry not only appeared on the scene but have also now become severe threats to northerners.

The description of the Northern Nigeria, by the Sultan, as a worst place of living in view of the current security challenges was not only an admission of the fact but also a clear expression of hopelessness and helplessness. It was an outcry that indicated the failure of all the strata of leadership in the area to rise up to the occasion through the introduction of measures for the control of the situation.

Sultan Sa’ad must have been terribly pained by the existence of the crippling challenges which have continued to cause devastation of the land, decimation of human population and devaluation of well-cherished religious and cultural traditions. It is clearly out of frustration that he is almost all over place making statements on leadership, governance, politics and inter-relationships amongst the diverse communities in the country most of which are however widely considered as self-indictment.

Although the political leaders who are in full control of all the instruments of governance are there, it is quite legitimate for the Sultan to worry over, for example, the terribly embarrassing indulgence of Fulanis in immoral and violent crimes. This ugly reality shows a failure of the institution he heads to fully deploy the established channels of communication for the effective engagement of the people so that such a shame brought to a race of which he is a leader could have been avoided.

This means that apart from the unfortunate erosion of the powers and influence of the traditional and religious institutions, both of which the Sultan eminently symbolizes, the low appreciation of the need for the consistent engagement between the traditional rulers and the local communities is another cause of the leadership failure in the North.

Certainly, Sultan Sa’ad is, in some fundamental ways, different from his predecessors and should therefore not be expected to be exactly like them. His professional background as an ex-military officer and social orientation will certainly not allow for the existence of the required kind of alignment between him and the local communities as was the case with most of the past Sultans.

Consequently, he always appears to have been at home more with the elite class to which he belongs than with the commoners amongst whom there are the Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers, bandits and all the other violent criminals. It is, unarguably, the distance between him and the locals that makes meaningful communication that can lead to the proper identification of the causes/sources of the crises difficult or even impossible.

Most of the perpetrators of violence in his immediate and distant areas of influence neither understand both his body and spoken languages nor respect his status. By their own perception, the Sultan represents certain dominant interests groups or exploitative forces to which they therefore should be defiant.

On his part, the Sultan has, in the last fifteen years, made more than enough admonitions and voiced out frustrations which are results of a reflection on the disturbing situation in the north. At almost each of the countless public events he attended and media interviews he granted, he openly lamented the incessant killings and abductions of persons which are all products of failed systems.

The Sultan deserves more than just congratulations on his fifteen years on the throne. He, more importantly, needs a reminder that the expansion of strategies for the control of the prevailing crises is absolutely necessary.