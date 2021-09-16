By Abu Nmodu, Minna

Niger State government has broken silence on outbreak of cholera in the state as the commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi, yesterday said 150 people had died as a result of the disease in the state.

He said the deaths were recorded from April to date even as he did not give reasons on why the government was silent over the outbreak for a long time.

The commissioner who spoke at the ongoing workshop by Pathfinder International in Minna noted that the outbreak was across the 25 local government areas LGAs of the state.

According to him, before spreading to other local government areas, the disease was detected in 18 of the 25 local government areas at the initial stage.

He, however, said the state government was able to tackle the disease from further outbreak, adding that the disease was put under control to avoid further fatality.

The commissioner attributed the prevalence of the disease to lack of healthy human behaviours, environmental changes, and open defecation

He said, “There is no local government in the state that has not been touched. We lost 150 persons. Initially, we noticed it in 18 local governments and later spread to the 25 councils.”