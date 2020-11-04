By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Tony Ojukwu has revealed that over 150 complaints on human rights abuses against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and the Police has so far, been received by his Commission.

Ojukwu who made this known during the first seating of the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on Allegations of Human Rights violations by officers of FSARS and other tactical units of the police force, yesterday in Abuja, also reiterated that while the complaints has kept pouring in across the country, the closing date for submission of complaints will remain open

He said the NHRC said is collaborating with the Nigerian Bar Association to assist complainants to articulate their complaints and be represented before the panel in pro bono basis.

While stating that the Panel is expected to said make recommendations to government on measures to be taken in respect of operatives of defunct FSARS or officers of the Nigerian Police Force, hence if any was found in violation of the human rights of citizens, also revealed

“This panel was also set up as implementation of one of the recommendations of the 2018 presidential panel report on FSARS reforms which amongst other things recommended the institutionalisation of an annual mechanism by the commission to listen to the complaints of human rights violations by officers of the police for purposes of accountability of human rights violations and prevention of impunity, he said.

Representing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Dayo Apata said the government was planing to have a legal department in the Nigerian Police Force to always provide legal advice when necessary.

Malami noted that his office was ready to receive the recommendations of the panel and prosecute anyone that was indicted.