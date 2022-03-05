Lagos State government has said the 150 trained tour guides will operate as destination ambassadors in Lagos State.

The state government had unveiled the revised tourism master plan and policy in July 2021, with human capital development identified as one of the strategic themes to improve service quality in the tourism industry in line with global industry standards.

For effective service delivery, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture are making frantic efforts to transform the tourism landscape.

The state’s Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State, Pharm. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf noted the initiative is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

She said, “Lagos State is making efforts to promote domestic tourism and market its tourism sites to the world, it is important that we have a standardized structure in place, which will enable tour guides to attend to tourists in a professional manner.

’The six-week tour guide training programme is designed to equip 150 selected tour guides with the necessary tools to design and guide tours. The skills and knowledge gained from the programme can also be used in other customer-facing sectors of the tourism industry, thereby contributing to the development of tourism in the state.”

