Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the organiser of Lagos international trade fair has said this year’s fair will attract 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries.

The ten-day Lagos trade fair will commence on November 5, 2021 and will close on November 14, 2021.

Speaking at the press conference on the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, yesterday, the vice president and chairman, trade promotion board, LCCI, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, said: “The Lagos International Trade Fair is the biggest trade fair in Nigeria and indeed the West and Central African sub-regions. This year’s edition is the 35th to be organised by the LCCI.”

He stated that the brand promise is ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’, with over 200,000 visitors expected over the ten-day period, space to be utilised for the exhibitions to be about 28,000 square metres and number of exhibitors expected to be about 1500 exhibitors from about 16 countries.

He noted that there will be plans to host African businessmen and women in the ‘AFRICA HALL’, saying, the objective of the hall is to bring exhibitors from all African countries under the same umbrella to showcase their goods, services, arts, crafts, regulatory services and particularly to promote intra-African trade.

He added that “the Special Days gives organisations the exclusive opportunity to enlighten a choice audience with investment opportunities, unveiling of products and services and display the culture of your people (in case of countries or states).”

He said the Bank of Industry (BoI) is the gold partner of the fair and TGI Distri is the health and safety partner while other partners of the fair are; Fedan Investment Limited and Lifemate Furniture.

The president of the chamber, Mrs Toki Mabogunje said: “Our generic theme for our annual fair is ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’. It underscores the importance of relationships and networking among businesses for the purpose of wealth creation.”

derlines the value of interactions between producers and service providers and the end users. This is a cardinal objective of the trade fair.”