Over 15,000 participants including more than 400 exhibitors from not less 15 countries will participate in the 2021 Abuja International Housing Show.

The event features an all-important CEOs Forum, which is a convergence of elite chief executives from Nigeria and across the world to devise the most effective solutions to challenges in the housing and construction industry.

According to the show’s coordinator, Festus Adebayo, over 200 CEOs in the real estate, mortgage housing finance, construction companies and professional institutions will focus on macro-economic and socio-political environment and impact of real estate market in the next forum

“The forum which is a gathering of high-profile professionals who are founders and business owners will give opportunity to present and discuss challenges facing their respective organisations and the way forward.

“It is a collaborative and supportive environment for leaders in Nigerian real estate industry support services and mortgage banks. Participating in the forum will increase high-level business contact.’’

According to Adebayo, the forum will equally provide avenue for meeting counterparts from every parts of the country and outside the country on networking business relations.

From government officials looking for informed opinion(s) on emerging housing and construction policy dynamics, to private sector developers and investors looking for the best clients, environments and opportunities for establishment, to customers looking for the best housing deals, mortgages, credit and whatever access they need, the Abuja International Housing Show has been the best and most established platform in Africa for such convergence.

The participants, who will attend from different parts of the world, usually attest that the event creates not only awareness on the major challenges in developing or strengthening housing industry

“And finance markets but also focus extensively on solutions and resolution of these challenges by highlighting innovations, new ideas and global experiences in the sector,” he added.