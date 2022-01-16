Over 15,000 people were present at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Village in Uyo during the last Worship and Rap (WAR) concert by Port Harcourt based gospel rapper Victor Ekpo, also known as ‘Sir Vic’.

The maiden edition of the WAR concert held within the state government’s special Christmas month-long festival attracted thousands of gospel music lovers to Unity Park, venue of the annual fiesta, as confirmed by managers of the event.

Doubling as listening party for Sir Vic’s recently released E-P, “Take Over 1.0” and other yet-to-be published works, the Uyo WAR Concert also featured notable Nigerian performers such as veteran gospel reggae singer, Buchi who performed at the event.

Other artistes are comedians Aboki 4 Christ from who came in from Abuja and Last Prophet from Calabar; ‘God No Go Shame Us’ crooner Prinx Emmanuel from Port Harcourt and a host of other tremendous talents from different Nigerian cities also ministered.

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Village festival held in December 2021 featured a diverse array of events like Twinsfest 2021, the Ibom Air concert and others. In agreement with the organizers of the Christmas Village, Sir Vic’s WAR Concert, managed by Jabborro Public Relations, was included to introduce a high profile gospel music component to the festival.

The WAR Concert project is an initiative of Sir Vic which he developed to help drive audience attention towards rap as a gospel music tool.

In a chat with journalists, he admitted that rap music is tough to sell in Africa and much tougher is gospel rap, but shared that he has a plan to overcome the challenge. His strategy has been to write melodious choruses bracketed by soul-stirring rap verses and enveloped in different styles of beats – from pop to reggae and even to Nigerian dancehall music. The second part of his strategy is the WAR Concert, where he sells the flair of gospel rap to live audiences.

According to Head of Business, Jabborro PR, Uduak Umo, “It is our hope that, with this strategy, we will gradually market this combination of styles and the message of Sir Vic’s inspirational music to solid popularity”.

The Uyo WAR Concert was a first in a lengthy series of editions. More editions are planned for Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja before proceeding to International locations.