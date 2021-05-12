BY BODE GBADEBO |

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that the anti-graft agency has recovered $153million cash and about 80 luxurious houses from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Alison-Madueke has been on self-exile in the United Kingdom since 2015.

Bawa spoke in an interview published in the April edition of the EFCC monthly e-magazine, EFCC Alert sent to our reporter.

He, however, noted that bringing the former minister to account for her deeds was still far from reality, given the fact that she was out of Nigeria’s jurisdiction, a development making it difficult for EFCC to bring her to Nigeria to stand trial.

“There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot. In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery is also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned,’’ Bawa said.

Bawa said he would be ready to leave the job if anyone tried to make him do what was illegal as EFCC chairman even as he added that he cannot be threatened by anyone.

“I am not going to pay allegiance to individuals in the government,” he added.

Bawa pointed out that though he was young, he had paid the price on the job, having been among the pioneer staff of EFCC, rising through the ranks to reach the top.

“I rose through the ranks. The only job I know after graduation is the EFCC, which I joined in 2004. I rose through the ranks from an ordinary team member, to the first EFCC team leader from the regular staff of the EFCC.

“ I became a sectional head, became the zonal head in Ibadan, zonal head in Port Harcourt, and zonal head in Lagos. Lagos is the biggest operational hub of the EFCC with over 600 personnel. Port Harcourt is next to it in terms of complexity and staff strength. I happen to be the first EFCC regular staff to head three different zones before my appointment as the chairman,” he said.