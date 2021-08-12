The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that Nigerian troops killed 156 terrorists and bandits as well as arrested 64 while over 1000 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrendered in Borno State.

The acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, stated this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operations across the country covering July 29 to August 12, 2021.

Among those arrested include two notorious cattle rustlers named Mallam Buda Umar from Niger Republic and Mai Hatsi Ibrahim from Gada LGA of Sokoto State as well as four armed bandits and drug peddlers.

The troops also arrested three collaborators and recovered large quantity of arms and ammunitions from various offensives.

In his breakdown, he said troops killed 27 terrorists, arrested 54 and rescued 29 captives in the North-East theatre of Operation Hadin Kai.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, three terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items.

“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families comprising adult females and children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East.

“Notable among them are the notorious BHT bomb expert named, Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda. This has in no small measure depleted the BHT fighting force,” he said.

Meanwhile in the North-West region, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 123 armed bandits and destroyed hideouts and rescued four captives.

He noted that the troops on July 31, 2021 responded to a distress call from locals on cattle rustling, kidnapping incidents and armed bandits’ attacks on farmers, at Bagida village in Sokoto State; Shinkafi in Zamfara State and Maigora, Falale and Ungwan Dudu villages as well as Kankara – Katsina Road in Katsina State, adding that in all incidents, troops repelled the criminals, rescued farmers and kidnapped victims as well as recovered arms, ammunition and some livestock, while some criminal elements were arrested.

He said, “cumulatively, a total of 89 livestock, five AK-47 rifles, three rounds of 9mm ball and 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition were recovered and 4 kidnap victims rescued.

“Also, two notorious cattle rustlers named, Mallam Buda Umar from Niger Republic and Mai Hatsi Ibrahim from Gada LGA of Sokoto State as well as 4 armed bandits and drug peddlers were arrested,” he said.

The Defence spokesperson stated that between August 2 and 6, 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI carried out intensive air strikes on bandits’ hideouts at the south of Dansadau town; north of Kuyambana Forest Reserves as well as north of Sububu Forest and Dudufi village under Faru District in Maradun LGA, all in Zamfara State.

He said the air strikes resulted in the destruction of bandits’ structures including the residence of one of their leaders, Halilu Tubali, in which the armed bandits converged for a meeting.

“The air strikes in conjunction with ground troops’ assaults resulted in the neutralisation of no fewer than 123 armed bandits and destruction of their logistics facilities in the process,” he added.

In a related development, he said troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued two Fulani herdsmen at Mararaban Tifa Town and two kidnapped victims at Ungwan Ayaba District in Nasarawa State and one along Tahoss – Sopp Road in Plateau State.

Furthermore, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE raided bandits’ hideouts in Benue and Taraba States where eight armed bandits were arrested and victims rescued.

Items recovered in the course of the operations include, six AK-47 rifles, one SMG, two pistols, 66 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition among other items.

Also in the period under review , he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted series of anti-illegal oil operations in the South-South Zone of the Country leading to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with a total of 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.

He added that during the operations, troops also recovered one speed boat, one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle, three Smoke gun rifles, 12 fabricated RPGs, 263 live cartridges, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 7.62mm special ammunition among other items.

Meanwhile in the South-East zone, he said security forces ambushed and killed six IPOB/ESN members, who were involved in the killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Omuma town in Orlu East LGA of Imo State and arrested three and 13 others arrested.

The troops also recovered 19 AK-47 rifles, single single barrel Dane guns, one G3 assault rifle and three locally-made pistols, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three daggers, and one locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of cartridges.