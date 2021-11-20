Over 15 million local farmers will benefit from the National Agricultural Mechanization Cooperative Society’s (NAMCS) Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The national president of NAMCS, Dr. Aliyu Waziri made this known, yesterday, while responding to questions from journalists, after the inauguration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chapter of the NAMCS in Abuja.

Dr. Aliyu who said the NAMCS has just launched the Women Nurturing Empowerment Scheme, that will enable unemployed women benefit from its poultry support programme, also said the scheme is targeting to empower 250 persons from each of the 774 local governments in the country.

‘We are here today to unlock the potentials in the Agricultural sector and today we shall flag off theapplication and registration process for applicants of Women Nurturing Birds for Wealth Empowerment Programme. This programme was designed to assist the government create jobs and alleviate poverty as well as provide food security for the less privilegedwith special focus on women.

‘The women wealth empowerment programme is strategically developed to take advantage of the huge potentials available in the poultry business value chain to create job opportunities for our women. As it is today, over 80 per cent of our women are at home without a paying job, so we decided to create something that will enable women to be at home and also earn money to support their families.

Though this programme was uniquely designed to empower women, however during the consultations for the programme, some men revolted that whatever is good for the women, is also good for the men, so we have also created a small percentage of the programme for men, he stated’.

While elaborating that civil servants, uniform personnel as well as those formally engaged with the government, are not qualified to apply for the scheme, the NAMCS president explained that after application, successful applicants will undergo a one-month training programme on poultry management after which they will be given a small poultry of 1000 birds, with feds and vaccination to start off.

In her response, the FCT Zonal Coordinator of NAMCS, Chioma Ofonagolu, said the project will engage Nigerians in agriculture and ultimately assist in eradicating poverty.

Ofonagolu who said the major solution to Nigeria’sproblem is by keying into its vast potentials in Agriculture, also reiterated that their programmes targets the grassroot farmers who lack the financial capabilities to flourish in the Agricultural business with greater priority given to women and the youths.